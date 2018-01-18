Gayle Anderson was live with Automobile Club of Southern California, which is warning consumers about how to avoid buying a flood damaged car.
There many resources consumers should use to spare themselves the expense and drama of being stuck with a flood damaged car. Among the resources consumers should review include:
*Edmunds.com / How To Avoid Buying a Flood Damaged Car
*CarFax / Free CARFAX Flood Check
*Road and Track / How To Avoid Being Scammed By a Flood Damaged Car
*AARP / Skip a Flood of Car Trouble
If you have questions or complaints, please feel free to contact me at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com or call 1-323-460-5732.