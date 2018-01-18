Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live with Automobile Club of Southern California, which is warning consumers about how to avoid buying a flood damaged car.

There many resources consumers should use to spare themselves the expense and drama of being stuck with a flood damaged car. Among the resources consumers should review include:

*Edmunds.com / How To Avoid Buying a Flood Damaged Car

*CarFax / Free CARFAX Flood Check

*Road and Track / How To Avoid Being Scammed By a Flood Damaged Car

*AARP / Skip a Flood of Car Trouble

If you have questions or complaints, please feel free to contact me at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com or call 1-323-460-5732.