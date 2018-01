Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Children in Watts depend on their community center for programming and after-school activities, but nationwide budget cuts are putting the neighborhood institution in jeopardy.

Lynette Romero reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Jan. 18, 2018.

