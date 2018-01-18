In Push for Border Wall, Trump Tweets That Mexico Is ‘Most Dangerous Country in the World’

President Trump falsely claimed in a tweet Thursday morning that Mexico is “now rated the number one most dangerous country in the world.”

A border wall between the United States and Mexico is needed, Trump said, “for the safety and security of our country.”

A few hours later, the Mexican government fought back to challenge Trump’s facts.

The country released a statement — emailed to journalists, not posted on social media — that corrected Trump’s error and took the United States to task for its role in Mexico’s violence.

We need the Wall for the safety and security of our country. We need the Wall to help stop the massive inflow of drugs from Mexico, now rated the number one most dangerous country in the world. If there is no Wall, there is no Deal! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 18, 2018