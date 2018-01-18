In Push for Border Wall, Trump Tweets That Mexico Is ‘Most Dangerous Country in the World’

An activist posing as a victim of homicide lies on the ground covered with a Mexican flag during a demonstration against the approval of an Internal Security Law that would grant surveillance powers to the army, at the Paso del Norte International Bridge that links Mexico with the United States in Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua state, Mexico, on December 16, 2017.

President Trump falsely claimed in a tweet Thursday morning that Mexico is “now rated the number one most dangerous country in the world.”

A border wall between the United States and Mexico is needed, Trump said, “for the safety and security of our country.”

A few hours later, the Mexican government fought back to challenge Trump’s facts.

The country released a statement — emailed to journalists, not posted on social media — that corrected Trump’s error and took the United States to task for its role in Mexico’s violence.

