In Push for Border Wall, Trump Tweets That Mexico Is ‘Most Dangerous Country in the World’

President Trump falsely claimed in a tweet Thursday morning that Mexico is “now rated the number one most dangerous country in the world.”
A border wall between the United States and Mexico is needed, Trump said, “for the safety and security of our country.”
A few hours later, the Mexican government fought back to challenge Trump’s facts.
The country released a statement — emailed to journalists, not posted on social media — that corrected Trump’s error and took the United States to task for its role in Mexico’s violence.
Read the full story on LATimes.com.
23.634501 -102.552784