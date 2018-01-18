L.A. Times Publisher Ross Levinsohn Under Investigation for Alleged Misconduct Following NPR Report

Los Angeles Times’ parent company, Tronc, said Thursday that it had opened an investigation into past conduct of Times publisher Ross Levinsohn following a detailed report by National Public Radio.

NPR’s media writer David Folkenflik reported that Levinsohn has been a defendant in two sexual harassment lawsuits and that the executive engaged in “frat-boy” behavior in work settings before joining the Times in August.

“This week, we became aware of allegations that Ross Levinsohn acted inappropriately,” the Chicago-based company Tronc said in a statement. “We are immediately launching an investigation so that we have a better understanding of what’s occurred. At Tronc, we expect all employees to act in a way that supports a culture of diversity and inclusion. We will take appropriate action to address any behavior that falls short of these expectations.”

Levinsohn didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.