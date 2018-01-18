Man Accused of Using Hair Pick to Assault 2 Children in Simi Valley

A Simi Valley was arrested Wednesday after police say he used a hair pick to assault two juveniles.

Grant Blanchette, 35, was arrested about 5 p.m. after he allegedly approached the two kids in the area of Tapo Street and Alamo Street and began to mumble, then yell at them, the Simi Valley Police Department stated in a news release.

When the kids asked Blanchette to leave them alone, he pulled out a hair pick and chased them down the street, according to the Police Department.

The two kids ran home and alerted their parents, who called police.

Officers searched the area and located Blanchette.

He was arrested and booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, the Police Department stated.