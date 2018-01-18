North Hollywood Man Says He Received Eviction Notice After Complaining About Mold, Water Damage

A North Hollywood resident said he’s been complaining about water damage and mold in his apartment for years, and that those complaints ultimately got him an eviction notice. Kacey Montoya reports from North Hollywood for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Jan. 18, 2018.