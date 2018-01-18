A North Hollywood resident said he’s been complaining about water damage and mold in his apartment for years, and that those complaints ultimately got him an eviction notice. Kacey Montoya reports from North Hollywood for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Jan. 18, 2018.
North Hollywood Man Says He Received Eviction Notice After Complaining About Mold, Water Damage
-
Former NoHo Topless Bar Bouncer Sentenced to Probation, Jail After Punching Man Who Fell and Was Fatally Hit by Vehicle
-
Second Arson Suspect Arrested in Series of North Hollywood Fires: LAFD
-
Authorities Investigating After 4 Cars, Condo Burned in North Hollywood
-
Police Arrest Woman Who May Be Linked to Series of Arsons in NoHo
-
North Hollywood Restaurant ‘Mofongos’ Collects Donations, from Diapers to Water, for Hurricane Relief in Puerto Rico
-
-
Undercover Police Fatally Shoot Robbery Suspect in North Hollywood: LAPD
-
Thomas Fire: Milder Winds Allow for Increase in Aerial Firefight; Some Evacuation Orders Lifted
-
Suspected DUI Driver Crashes Into 3 Vehicles After High-Speed Pursuit in North Hollywood
-
Japan to Buy Long-Range Missiles for First Time in Response to North Korean Aggression
-
Wind-Driven Thomas Fire Burns More Than 85 Square Miles in Ventura County, Jumps 101 Fwy; 12,000 Structures Threatened
-
-
Creek Fire Burns 12,605 Acres; Mandatory Evacuation Order to Continue Overnight
-
Authorities Searching for Arsonist After Series of Fires in North Hollywood
-
Raging 150-Square-Mile Thomas Fire Prompts Mandatory Evacuations in Santa Barbara County