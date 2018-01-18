Opponents of L.A.’s New Recycling Program Push for Repeal at Ballot Box

Opponents of Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti’s problem-plagued recycling initiative launched a campaign Thursday to dismantle the program, saying they want voters to replace it with a simpler trash system.

Valley Village resident David Hernandez said business owners, landlords and others have begun collecting signatures for a ballot initiative that would give commercial refuse customers more than one company to choose from for their trash pickup.

The proposal would repeal core elements of the RecycLA program, including requirements that trash companies supply their customers with recycling containers and pay their workers higher wages.

“I’m not going into this … thinking that it’s going to be easy. It’s going to be seven days a week for the next four months,” said Hernandez, one of the proponents of the repeal and a frequent candidate for public office — most recently, lieutenant governor.

