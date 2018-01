For at least the third time in recent years, an effort to exempt tampons from sales taxes in California has failed.

Assembly Bill 9 was killed in the Assembly Appropriations Committee on Thursday morning.

Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia (D-Bell Gardens), who sponsored the bill, said she’d try another time.

In 2016, Garcia’s legislation passed the Legislature, but Gov. Jerry Brown vetoed it, saying the sales tax exemption was too expensive.

