Santa Fe Springs Double Shooting Leaves Man Dead in Bentley, 2nd Man in Serious Condition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police are investigating a shooting in Santa Fe Springs that left one man dead and a second man hospitalized in serious condition on Wednesday.

About 4:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 9800 block of John Street and located two men with gunshot wounds, the Whittier Police Department said in a statement.

One man died at the scene, while the other was rushed to a local hospital in serious condition. Authorities have not identified either individual.

Sky5 aerial video over the scene showed the deceased man slumped over in the passenger side of a black Bentley convertible. Both air bags were deployed and the driver's-side door was open.

The car, which had paper plates, was stopped near a building in an industrial area. A police spokesman at the scene told KTLA investigators believe the shooting took place at the information.

Authorities did not have a suspect description.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Santa Fe Springs Investigations Division at 562-409-1850 or the department's tip line at 562-567-9299.