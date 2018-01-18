Special Screening of ’12 Strong’ Held for Veterans in L.A.

They took on the Taliban on horseback, and now their untold story is the subject of a new film hitting theaters this weekend. The film “12 Strong” tells the true story of a small band of special forces soldiers who led the ground fight against Taliban in the early days of the war in Afghanistan. KTLA’s Mary Beth McDade reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Jan. 18, 2018.
