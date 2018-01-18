Special Screening of ’12 Strong’ Held for Veterans in L.A.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

They took on the Taliban on horseback, and now their untold story is the subject of a new film hitting theaters this weekend. The film “12 Strong” tells the true story of a small band of special forces soldiers who led the ground fight against Taliban in the early days of the war in Afghanistan. KTLA’s Mary Beth McDade reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Jan. 18, 2018.