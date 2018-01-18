Surveillance Video Shows Man Sought in Murder of 23-Year-Old in Northridge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police released surveillance video on Thursday showing a man who's suspected of fatally shooting a 23-year-old outside a Northridge restaurant on New Year's Eve.

Jorge Reyes, 23, was sitting on the front passenger seat of a vehicle outside the restaurant on 8644 Balboa Blvd. when a man approached and started arguing with him, according to a statement from the Los Angeles Police Department.

The other man took out a handgun and started shooting at the victim, who exited the car and ran before being struck multiple times and falling to the ground, police said.

The gunman fled in an older model sedan with a woman, according to authorities.

Officers responded to the incident around 6 p.m. and discovered Reyes on the ground with several gunshot wounds, police said. Paramedics declared the victim dead at the scene.

Authorities were seeking the public's help in identifying the man and the woman in the video recorded inside the restaurant. Police described the suspect as a 5-foot-7-inch, light-skinned man in his late 20s and early 30s with multiple tattoos. The woman, described as "a person of interest," appeared to be around the same age and had long, dark hair.

In a news conference on Thursday, police said the man and woman were also spotted with two boys who appeared to be around 4 and 8 years old. Authorities said they were concerned for the children's safety.

The victim's father, also named Jorge Reyes, spoke at the news conference.

"He broke my family. He broke my heart, " Reyes said of the assailant. "If you know something, please call the police."

Anyone with information can call the authorities at 818-374-1925 or the anonymous tip line at 800-222-TIPS.