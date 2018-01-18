Canadian Man Trying to Trick Snow Removal Crews With Fake ‘Back to the Future’ Car Fools Police Instead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Canadian man who was looking to pull a prank on snow removal crews in Montreal ended up fooling police instead, according to multiple reports.

Viral images posted to Simon Laprise's Facebook page show what appear to be a full-size sculpture of a DeLorean.

Following a recent storm, the 33-year old machinist and artist created the car entirely from snow as he attempted to pull a prank on snow removal crews in his neighborhood, television station KMSP in Minneapolis reported.

Police discovered the "Back to the Future" car in the middle of the street. A hilarious photo posted to Facebook shows the lone police officer staring the car in a snow removal zone. The sculpture apparently looked believable.

Still, officers figured it out and ended up writing him a ticket that read, "You made our night hahahahaha :)"

"I did the car to have fun expressing my creativity on that beautiful day,"Laprise told Buzzfeed Canada. "It's illegal to park on the road during snow removal, and that's what probably attracted the police.

Snow plows removed the snow car the next day.