Former LAPD Officer at Center of Cadet Scandal Sentenced to Jail for Weapons Charges in San Bernardino County

A former Los Angeles police officer accused of sexually abusing a 15-year-old cadet last year pleaded no contest Friday to illegal weapons charges in San Bernardino County.

Robert Cain, 31, entered the pleas to manufacturing an assault weapon and possession of a “bump stock” and was immediately sentenced to two years in county jail as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors.

The plea clears the way for the sex-crime case against Cain to proceed in Los Angeles. Those charges had been in limbo while Cain was in custody in San Bernardino.

Cain was arrested in June as part of a wide-ranging scandal involving the LAPD’s cadet program. An investigation into the theft of police vehicles and other department equipment by teenage cadets revealed allegations that Cain had sex with a 15-year-old girl who was also implicated in the taking of LAPD property, authorities said last year.

