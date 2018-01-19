Gov. Brown Blocks Parole for Manson Follower Leslie Van Houten, Reversing Board’s Decision

Gov. Jerry Brown has reversed a parole board’s decision to free Manson family killer Leslie Van Houten.

Brown cited the horrific nature of the murders and what he characterized as Leslie Van Houten’s minimization of her role in them in overturning the parole board’s decision. Van Houten is seen during a hearing on Sept. 6, 2017, at the California Institution for Women in Corona. (Credit: Stan Lim, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin/SCNG/pool)

In September, the Board of Parole Hearings found Van Houten, 68, suitable for release. At 19, Van Houten had taken part in the brutal slayings of Leno and Rosemary LaBianca in Los Angeles on Aug. 10, 1969.

“The question I must answer is whether Leslie Van Houten will pose a current danger to the public if released from prison,” Brown wrote in his statement, released Friday night. He also noted that he had to consider Van Houten’s young age at the time of the crime.

“In rare circumstances,” he said, “the aggravated nature of the crime alone can provide a valid basis for denying parole, even when there is strong evidence of rehabilitation and no other evidence of current dangerousness.”

