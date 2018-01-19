Judgment Detox With Best Selling Author Gabrielle Bernstein

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

#1 New York Times bestselling author, Gabrielle Bernstein joined us live to tell us about her new book JUDGMENT DETOX: Release The Beliefs That Hold You Back from Living A Better Life. The book explores the deep personal and societal anger, resentment and fear that is rooted in judgment and guides readers to create their own miraculous shift from the crushing separation of judgment back to oneness of love and healing! The book is available on Amazon and on Gabby’s website.