LAPD Chief Charlie Beck Announces Plan to Retire on June 27

Charlie Beck, the son of a police officer whose own career with the Los Angeles Police Department spanned four decades, announced Friday that he will retire early, ending an eight-year tenure as police chief before finishing out the remainder of his second term.
Beck made the abrupt announcement during a press conference Friday with Mayor Eric Garcetti to discuss the city’s crime trends.
Beck, 64, was sworn in as chief in 2009, an appointee of then-Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa who had the backing of the rank-and-file and civil rights advocates. It was the capstone of an unexpected career for Beck, who initially aspired to be a professional motocross racer before becoming a police officer.
Beck’s deep history with the LAPD — 40-plus years as an officer, two of his children and his father on the force — has influenced his often-paternalistic view of the department and its officers.
