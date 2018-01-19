Man Shot in Face While Driving to Work in Santa Ana

A man who crashed in Santa Ana Friday morning was shot in the face prior to colliding with a tree, police said.

The victim was driving to work in the 1300 block of West Edinger Street when he was shot in the left cheek at about 5:45 a.m., Santa Ana Police Cpl. Anthony Bertagna said.

Images from the scene show the driver collided with a tree, snapping it in half and smashing the front end of his truck.

The driver was identified only as a man in his 40s who was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

He is expected to be OK, Bertagna said.

Investigators have not determined if the shooting was random or if the driver was targeted.

No description of the gunman was immediately available.

KTLA’s Jennifer Thang contributed to this report.