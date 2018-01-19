Man Who Died in Santa Fe Springs Double Shooting Was Father of Twin Boys, Brother Says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A 40-year-old man who was killed in a Santa Fe Springs double shooting was the father of twin boys who had just been released from prison and was eager to turn his life around, his brother told KTLA Friday.

Javier Espinoza, of San Bernardino, died after being shot while riding in a Bentley about 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Another man, the driver of the vehicle, was seriously injured in the shooting that occurred along the 9800 block of John Street, according to the Whittier Police Department.

No arrests have been made in the case and authorities did not have a suspect description.

Espinoza's siblings paid their respects near the scene of the shooting Friday and hope for justice.

“He was kind. He liked to help everybody," Espinoza's sister, Judith Gurrola, told KTLA. "He was just at the wrong place at the wrong time."

Jessie Espinoza, the victim's brother, said his brother didn't deserve to die. Jessie Espinoza told KTLA that his brother had served time in prison for a DUI conviction and was hoping to move to Denver with his fiancé.

Police said the Bentley belonged to the driver who was injured and that he may have been the intended target of the shooting.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Santa Fe Springs Investigations Division at 562-409-1850 or the department's tip line at 562-567-9299.

33.947236 -118.085345