Montecito Couple Marries After Mudslides Forced Them to Cancel Wedding

A couple forced to cancel their wedding because of the deadly Montecito mudslides married on Friday after dozens of generous strangers stepped in to make their big day possible. Kimberly Cheng reports from Santa Barbara for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Jan. 19, 2018.

