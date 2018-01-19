Report of Suspicious Person in Walmart Ends With Deputy Shooting Man in Lake Forest: Sheriff’s Dept.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man was wounded after at least one deputy opened fire on him in Lake Forest Friday evening, authorities said.

The incident began when authorities were called out to investigate a suspicious person with a weapon at the Walmart in Foothill Ranch, located at 26502 Towne Centre Drive, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

It was unclear what exactly happened next, but the man was shot at Hoi Circle and Kathy Avenue, about three miles from the Walmart.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Carrie Braun did not have any information regarding how the individual ended up at the second location. She also did not provide details about what led up to the shooting, which was first reported by the department around 5:50 p.m.

The man was transported to a hospital in unknown conditions, Braun said.

No deputies were hurt.

The shooting is under investigation and no additional details were immediately released.

KTLA's Matt Phillips contributed to this story.