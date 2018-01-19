× Ways to Donate to 13 Turpin Children, Who Authorities Say Endured Years of Torture by Their Parents

Various officials and organizations have set up ways to donate to the 13 siblings who were found living in squalor in their Perris home earlier this week. The Turpin children, who range in age of 2 to 29, were determined to have been abused, deprived of food and regular showers for years after one of the siblings managed to escape and alert authorities.

Their parents, David and Louise Turpin were charged by the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office Thursday with 12 counts of torture and other criminal counts. David Turpin was also charged with one count of lewd act on a child under 14 using force or fear. They each face 94 years to life in prison if convicted.

Here’s how to donate to the children:

The city of Perris set up a GoFundMe account to assist in the children’s recovery. The page raised $7,829 of their $10,000 goal as of Friday afternoon.

The Corona Chamber of Commerce is accepting monetary donations after clothing, hygiene items and games needs have been met. The chamber of commerce is working with Corona Regional Medical Center for the older children, and Riverside University Health System in Moreno Valley, who is caring for the younger children, according to the donation page.

The Riverside University Health System Foundation, a Moreno Valley-based nonprofit, has established a fund for the siblings’ long-term needs.

The city of Perris will hold a raffle to adopt two dogs who were seized from the Turpin home. The dogs, described as Maltese mixes, appear to be healthy, friendly and leash-trained. They will be adopted together. The raffle will begin Friday and conclude when the dogs are adopted on Feb. 5.