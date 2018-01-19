With 101 Fwy Already Closed Because of Montecito Mudslides, Snow Threatens to Shut Down I-5 Through Grapevine

The 101 Freeway has been closed for more than a week due to the Montecito mudslides.

Now, California’s other main north-south route is threatened by disruption due to snow.

A cold wave moving into Southern California on Friday is expected to bring only a 20% chance of rain in the Los Angeles basin.

But it will drop snow levels to as low as 2,500 feet, the National Weather Service said, and Ventura County mountains could see up to 6 inches of snow, while Los Angeles County mountains could get 3 inches.

