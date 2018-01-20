Dine Redondo Restaurant Week Runs Jan 12-26

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

California Restaurant Month continues with Redondo Beach Restaurant Week, Dine Redondo, a two-week long event showcasing Redondo Beach as a diverse dining destination. Participating restaurants offer specially-priced prix fixe menus for lunch and dinner and special discounts January 12-26. Redondo Beach Tourism Board’s Shanique Lewis highlights two featured restaurants with dishes from their unique regional menus. A Basq Kitchen presents the flavors of San Sebastian, Spain with a waterfront SoCal view. Family-owned Ragin’ Cajun Café cooks up authentic Louisiana dishes like gumbo, peach cobbler, and even fried alligator.

Originally aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on Saturday, January 20, 2018.