Dogs of Perris Couple Accusing of Torturing, Starving Their Children Appear Well-Fed, Officials Say

The dogs that belonged to a Perris couple accused of child abuse appear to be well-fed and well-treated, but they’ll need a new home.

The announcement about the dogs that belong to David and Louise Turpin is the latest twist to a bizarre and terrible tale.

Twelve of the Turpins’ 13 children, authorities said, were captives in the couple’s tract house on Muir Woods Road and appeared to have undergone years of abuse and starvation. Some were shackled to their beds.

The Turpins each face charges including 12 counts of torture and 12 counts of false imprisonment, seven counts of abuse of a dependent adult and six counts of child abuse. David Turpin also was charged with one count of a lewd act on a child under the age of 14.

