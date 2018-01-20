Long Beach Police Shoot ‘Suspicious’ Person on Bike

Long Beach police shot and wounded a person riding a bike who they deemed suspicious on Saturday evening, officers said.

Officers first noticed the “suspicious subject on a bike” around 6 p.m. near the intersection of Burnett Street and Santa Fe Avenue on the city’s west side, according to Sgt. Brad Johnson, a public information officer for the Long Beach Police Department.

“I don’t have information that he was actually wanted for anything at this time, all I have at this point is that he was a suspicious person on a bike,” Johnson said.

After the two-person police unit attempted to stop them, the person allegedly fled on foot.

The foot chase led officers into an alley between Adriatic and Baltic avenues.

Once one of the officers caught up with the person, that officer fired and shot the person, Johnson said.

The person was struck once in the lower torso and transported to the hospital in stable condition.

It was unknown if the person was armed, according to Johnson, and he was not sure if the person was previously wanted by or known to police.

No officers were injured in the incident.

Jalyn Majors, who lives in the area, said he ran outside and saw the scene unfold after his sister heard gunshots. He says that after the officers ran into the alley, he heard them ordering someone to get on the floor. Then he heard about three gunshots.

“That’s when they put up caution tape, so I knew it was urgent,” he said.

Investigators from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office were en route to the scene.

No further details were immediately available.