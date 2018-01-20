March for Life Fights Against Abortion Rights in Downtown L.A. on Same Day as Women’s March

On the same day that the Women’s March drew tens of thousands of people to downtown Los Angeles, José and Teresa Macia of Brea took 10 members of their church’s youth ministry downtown for a different reason: to march for life.

It was the third year in a row that the group from the St. Angela Merici Catholic Church had attended OneLife LA, a march and event led by Los Angeles Archbishop José H. Gomez.

Organizers said thousands of people attended the event, which was billed as a gathering to promote “the beauty of every human life, from conception to death.”

“We support life and we peacefully pray to protect every life since its very early existence,” José Macia said.

