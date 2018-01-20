Montecito Mudslides: Death Toll Rises to 21 After Body of 28-Year-Old Mother Is Discovered

The number of people dead after catastrophic flooding and mudslides swept through wildfire-scarred Montecito has risen to 21 after searchers recovered the body of a local mother on Saturday.

The remains of Faviola Benitez Calderon, 28, were located by a search dog shortly before 10 a.m. Saturday morning in the 100 block of Santo Tomas Lane, above Coast Village Road, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

Calderon is the fourth member of her family to perish amid fallout from the Jan. 9 storm; her 10-year-old son, Jonathan Benitez; his 3-year-old cousin Kailly Benitez; and Kailly’s mother, 27-year-old Marilyn Ramos, have also died, sheriff’s officials said.

Authorities did not say whether the family members had all been together before they died, or if their bodies were found in the same area.

Two people remain missing in Santa Barbara County: 17-year-old John “Jack” Cantin and Lydia Sutthithepa, 2, whose father, 30-year-old Pinit Sutthithepa, was found dead a week ago.

Rescue crews are continuing to sift through the silt in attempt to find them, but officials do seem to be making headway on the overwhelming cleanup and recovery operation.

On Monday, the 101 Freeway is set to fully reopen for the first time in nearly two weeks of being shut down through Santa Barbara since the storm hit.

It's official: #Hwy101 @countyofsb will open BY Monday morning, Jan 22 commute. Our hard-working crews continue working this weekend to ensure highway is safe for travelers. Check our Twitter feed for real-time notice when it actually opens. Thanks for your patience/cooperation. pic.twitter.com/qXSOHnB3ZY — Caltrans District 5 (@CaltransD5) January 20, 2018