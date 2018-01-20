Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, January 20th, 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAPPY SATURDAY!

It's the 20h of January! Don't give up on those New Year's Resolutions! There is help to keep you focused on the Saturday "GAYLE ON THE GO!" list. Enjoy!

Free!

Cat & Dog Wellness Clinic @ 10am

Pasadena Humane Society & SPCA

Memorial Park

1301 Foothill Boulevard

La Canada Flintridge

http://www.pasadenahumane.org

The Pasadena Humane Society & SPCA are having a mobile vaccine and microchip clinic for dogs and cats at Memorial Park in La Cañada. The services available from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. include:

*Rabies Vaccine - $8.00 for dogs and cats 3 months and older,

*5-in-1 (DHLPP) Vaccine $15. 00 for dogs 6-8 weeks and older

*Bordetella Vaccine $15.00 for dogs 8 weeks and older

*4-in-1 (FVRCP) Vaccine $15.00 for cats 6-8 weeks and older

*Microchip $20.00 for dogs and cats of any age

Also available for purchase, dog licenses for Altadena, Arcadia, Bradbury, La Cañada Flintridge, La Crescenta, Monrovia, Pasadena, San Marino, Sierra Madre, and South Pasadena.

All dogs must be on leash and cats must be in carriers. PHS staff recommends pet owners arrive early to avoid long lines. The event is open to residents of ANY city.

For more information, visit the website: pasadenahumane.org.

-0-

Free!

Clutter Busting @ 11am

Norwalk Library

12350 Imperial Highway

Norwalk

http://www.colapublib.org

We can get some FREE help with our New Year’s resolution to get organized. Laura Ellis, president of the National Association of Productivity and Organizing Professionals is having a free clutter busting seminar at the Norwalk Library from 11am to until Noon.

-0-

Pasadena Health & Fitness Expo @ 10am

Pasadena Convention Center

300 East Green Street

Pasadena

Pasadenacenter.visitpasadena.com

We can get some help with our lose some weight and get in shape New Year’s resolution at the Pasadena Health and Fitness Expo.

In addition to fitness experts look for representatives from Kaiser Permanente, Big5, and Gatorade and Muscle Milk providing health and nutrition information.

-0-

Monster Energy Supercross

Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Anaheim

http://www.supercrosslive.com

The athletes of Monster Energy Supercross are taking flight at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. Doors Open at Noon. There’s a Pit Party from Noon to 6:00 p.m. And, the main event is at 6:30 p.m.

For ticket information, take a look at the website: http://www.supercrosslive.com

-0-

62nd Annual Los Angeles Boat Show

Fairplex

1101 West McKinley Avenue

Pomona

http://www.losangelesboatshow.com

We can experience the best of boating at the Annual L.A. Boat Show. See more than 200 boats at the Fairplex in Pomona celebrating more than 60 years as the West coast’s largest boat show.

-0-

Norton Simon Museum

Taking Shape: Degas as Sculptor

Rembrandt: Prints “of a Particular Spirit”

Rembrandts “Self Portrait at the Age of 34”

411 West Colorado Boulevard

Pasadena

626 449 6840

http://www.nortonsimon.org

Have you ever wondered about Pasadena’s Norton Simon Museum, the building you see every New Year’s Day in the background of the Rose Parade Presented by Honda? Well, there’s a lot going on there.

At the moment, there are three important exhibitions. “Taking Shape: Degas as Sculptor, explores the sculpting, paintings, and drawings of artist Edgar Degas. “Rembrandt: Prints of a Particular Spirit” contains 21-Rembrandt prints on loan from London’s National Gallery. And, also on loan from the The National Gallery, London, “Rembrandt’s “Self Portrait at the Age of 34”, making its U.S. debut.

-0-

She Bends: Women in Neon

Museum of Neon Art

216 South Brand Boulevard

Glendale

818 696 2149

http://www.neonmona.org

“SHE BENDS: WOMEN IN NEON” at the Museum of Neon Art in Glendale debuts the work of women neon artists from around the world. The exhibition curated by mixed media artist Meryl Pataky, who is also a master neon artist.

-0-

Tattoo: An Exhibition

900 Exposition Boulevard

Los Angeles

213 763 DINO

http://www.nhm.org

Here you will find more than two-hundred images and objects ranging from historical artifacts to intricate contemporary designs. Each tells the story of this unique and diverse art. Plus, there is an actual tattoo parlor inside the museum where you can make an appointment for your own body art experience.

-0-

Body World: Pulse

California Science Center

700 Exposition Park Drive

Los Angeles

323 SCIENCE

Right next door the Natural History Museum, at the California Science Center we can see the exhibit BODY WORLDS: PULSE. The unique venue allows us to learn about ourselves; how our bodies function when healthy and when not; and how the choices we make effect our health.

BODY WORLDS: PULSE closes next month.

-0-

Grey Whale Watching

Harbor Breeze Cruises

100 Aquarium Way

Long Beach

Aquarium of the Pacific

http://www.2seewhales.com

http://www.aquariumofpacific.org

Marine life experts at the Aquarium of the Pacific and Harbor Breeze Cruises report see quite a few Grey Whales in our area right now, especially momma Grey Whales and their babies.

We can learn more about the Grey Whales and other area marine life on a Harbor Breeze Cruise and a visit to the Aquarium of the Pacific. Combination cruise and museum exhibition tickets are available.

-0-

Make it a GREAT Saturday! Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

-0-

HOW TO GET ON THE “GAYLE ON THE GO” list!:

PLEASE SEND YOUR INFORMATION TO: Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com Please be sure to provide video with your request. The deadline for your information is EVERY Tuesday 5pm.

Don’t forget you can always post your information on the KTLA Community Calendar. Here’s the link: http://ktla.com/community