Women March Brings Together Thousands in Downtown L.A. and Around the Nation

Tens of thousands of people are expected to converge on downtown Los Angeles on Saturday to participate in the second Women’s March in L.A.

As of 8:00 a.m., crowds were already gathering in Pershing Square where a rally is scheduled later this morning before the march to Grand Park in front of City Hall at 10 a.m. The event will feature a number of speakers and will continue until 3 p.m.

This year’s Los Angeles march, not surprisingly, is celebrity-heavy: The lineup of those scheduled to take the stage includes Scarlett Johansson, Megan Mullally, Olivia Munn, Olivia Wilde and Alfre Woodard, the organizers said.

Organizers of the march said they expect more than 200,000 people. Several hundred thousand attended last year’s event, which came one day after President Trump’s inauguration in what many see as one of the most divisive elections in recent memory.

