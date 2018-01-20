Young Boy Shot, Killed in Compton; Officials Investigating Circumstances

Deputies are probing the circumstances after a young boy was shot and killed in Compton on Saturday.

Officials were called to the scene at 2800 West Alondra Boulevard around 7:45 p.m., according to a news release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies are releasing little information about the crime. All they would say is that the victim, a male juvenile, was transported to a hospital and later died there.

The young boy’s exact age and identity were not being released.

There was no word on whether suspects were at large or if the people involved in the incident were known to police.

It was also unclear what led up to the shooting. Officials did not report that any other victims had been shot.

Footage from the scene showed investigators combing the scene around a nearby Mexican restaurant and corner store.

No further details were immediately available.