1 Dead, 1 Injured After Shooting at Homeless Camp in Highland Park

One person was killed and another wounded in a shooting early Sunday at a homeless encampment in Highland Park, north of downtown.

The shooting occurred about 4:50 a.m. on Avenue 52 near the 110 Freeway, said Officer Rosario Herrera, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles Police Department.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, while another victim was transported to a hospital in stable condition, she said.

Shortly after 11 a.m., coroner’s office officials could be seen removing a body from a blue tarp that had been fashioned into a tent on an embankment of the Arroyo Seco flood control channel.

