Best Actor Nominee James Franco to Attend SAG Awards Amid Sexual Misconduct Scandal

James Franco is expected to attend this weekend’s Screen Actors Guild Awards despite several allegations of misconduct levied against him.

A rep for the actor told CNN on Thursday that Franco will indeed appear at the guild’s ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday. This, after the 39-year-old bowed out of an appearance at the Critics’ Choice Awards last week despite winning another acting prize.

“The Disaster Artist” star is nominated for a lead actor award at the show, which has made no secret that it is dedicated to celebrating women this year.

Amid the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements disrupting the Hollywood status quo and steamrolling numerous media men, Franco already claimed a top acting prize at the Golden Globe Awards. His win earlier this month — and a Time’s Up pin fastened to his lapel — prompted the questioning of alleged past behavior.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.