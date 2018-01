Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Big Brother alum Jessie Godderz is back with a second season of Emmy-nominated Amazon series, Tainted Dreams. The show is a "soap-within-a-soap" and follows the backstage drama of the fictional soap opera Painted Dreams. He weighs in on the first-ever season of Celebrity Big Brother, premiering February 7, as a resident expert and regular guest star.

Originally aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on Sunday, January 21, 2018.