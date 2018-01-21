Knott’s Peanuts Celebration Kicks Off with Sketching Lessons

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Knott’s Berry Farm kicks off their Peanuts-inspired multi-weekend celebration featuring comic strip-inspired photo ops, new entertainment, kid-friendly activities, special Peanuts décor, and more. Knott's Peanuts Celebration runs January 27 through February 25. Entertainment Supervisor Tim Klega presents KTLA viewers with an exclusive first look at PIG PEN “in-person.” Sketch artist Noel Cox teaches Chris and Lynette how to draw Pig Pen, who models, plus a special surprise gift from Snoopy.

Originally aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on Sunday, January 21, 2018.