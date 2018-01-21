Man Arrested on Suspicion of DUI on Bay Bridge Told CHP His Tesla Was on Autopilot

A man who was found passed out behind the wheel of his Tesla on the Bay Bridge in San Francisco on Friday was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving, officials said.

The man told officers his Tesla had been set on autopilot, the California Highway Patrol said in a tweet.

Authorities determined his blood-alcohol concentration was more than two times the legal limit, according to CHP. He was subsequently taken into custody.

The Tesla was towed, officials said.

“No it didn’t drive itself to the tow yard,” the CHP joked on Twitter.

When u pass out behind the wheel on the Bay Bridge with more than 2x legal alcohol BAC limit and are found by a CHP Motor. Driver explained Tesla had been set on autopilot. He was arrested and charged with suspicion of DUI. Car towed (no it didn’t drive itself to the tow yard). pic.twitter.com/4NSRlOBRBL — CHP San Francisco (@CHPSanFrancisco) January 19, 2018