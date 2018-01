Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Knott’s Berry Farm kicks off their Peanuts-inspired multi-weekend celebration featuring comic strip-inspired photo ops, new entertainment, kid-friendly activities, special Peanuts décor, and more. Runs January 27 through February 25. Knott’s Food and Beverage Director John Chiu, along with the Snoopy and the gang, give Chris and Lynette a taste of the sweets and treats you can only get at Knott's Peanuts Celebration.

Originally aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on Sunday, January 21, 2018.