Sunday “Gayle on the Go!, Sunday, January 21st, 2018

HAPPY SUNDAY!
Relax and renew at one of the Sunday "GAYLE ON THE GO!" suggestions! Enjoy!
62nd Annual Los Angeles Boat Show
Fairplex
1101 West McKinley Avenue
Pomona
http://www.losangelesboatshow.com
We can experience the best of boating at the Annual L.A. Boat Show. See more than 200 boats at the Fairplex in Pomona celebrating more than 60 years as the West coast’s largest boat show.
-0-
Pasadena Health & Fitness Expo @ 10am
Pasadena Convention Center
300 East Green Street
Pasadena
Pasadenacenter.visitpasadena.com
We can get some help with our lose some weight and get in shape New Year’s resolution at the Pasadena Health and Fitness Expo.
In addition to fitness experts look for representatives from Kaiser Permanente, Big5, and Gatorade and Muscle Milk providing health and nutrition information.
-0-
Tattoo: An Exhibition
900 Exposition Boulevard
Los Angeles
213 763 DINO
http://www.nhm.org
New at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County, TATTOO: AN EXHIBITION. Here you will find more than two-hundred images and objects ranging from historical artifacts to intricate contemporary designs. Each tells the story of this unique and diverse art. Among them the work of legendary, pioneering female tattooist Kari Barba. This? A three dimensional octopus on an art.
Barba, the owner of the prestigious Long Beach Outer Limits Tattoo Parlor, broke the barriers of what was once a men only business.
In addition to the tattoo art and culture, there is an actual tattoo parlor inside the museum where you can make an appointment for your own body art experience.
-0-
Body World: Pulse
California Science Center
700 Exposition Park Drive
Los Angeles
323 724 3623
californiasciencecenter.org
Next door the Natural History Museum, the California Science Center is home to BODY WORLDS: PULSE. The unique venue allows us to learn about ourselves; how our bodies function when healthy and when not; and how the choices we make effect our health.
See this and more at the California Science Center. BODY WORLDS: PULSE closes next month.
-0-
Norton Simon Museum
Taking Shape: Degas as Sculptor
Rembrandt: Prints “of a Particular Spirit”
Rembrandts “Self Portrait at the Age of 34”
411 West Colorado Boulevard
Pasadena
626 449 6840
http://www.nortonsimon.org
Have you ever wondered about Pasadena’s Norton Simon Museum, the building you see every New Year’s Day in the background of the Rose Parade Presented by Honda? Well, there’s a lot going on there.
At the moment, there are three important exhibitions. “Taking Shape: Degas as Sculptor, explores the sculpting, paintings, and drawings of artist Edgar Degas. “Rembrandt: Prints of a Particular Spirit” contains 21-Rembrandt prints on loan from London’s National Gallery. And, also on loan from the The National Gallery, London, “Rembrandt’s “Self Portrait at the Age of 34”, making its U.S. debut.
-0-
Grey Whale Watching
Harbor Breeze Cruises
100 Aquarium Way
Long Beach
Aquarium of the Pacific
http://www.2seewhales.com
http://www.aquariumofpacific.org
Marine life experts at the Aquarium of the Pacific and Harbor Breeze Cruises report see quite a few Grey Whales in our area right now, especially momma Grey Whales and their babies.
We can learn more about the Grey Whales and other area marine life on a Harbor Breeze Cruise and a visit to the Aquarium of the Pacific. Combination cruise and museum exhibition tickets are available.
-0-
Make it a GREAT Sunday! “Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.
-0-
HOW TO GET ON THE “GAYLE ON THE GO” list!:
PLEASE SEND YOUR INFORMATION TO: Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com Please be sure to provide video with your request. The deadline for your information is EVERY Tuesday 5pm.
Don’t forget you can always post your information on the KTLA Community Calendar. Here’s the link: http://ktla.com/community