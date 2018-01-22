1 Dead After Wrong-Way Driver Triggers 7-Vehicle Crash on 210 Fwy in Claremont; All Eastbound Lanes Closed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

All eastbound lanes of the 210 Freeway were closed along the Los Angeles and San Bernardino county borders after a wrong-way driver caused a fatal crash in Claremont on Monday afternoon, authorities said.

The incident began at 3:25 p.m., when a woman stole a vehicle in the 700 block of West Highland Avenue in San Bernardino, according to Eileen Hards of the San Bernardino Police Department.

A 2-year-old was in the back seat of the car at the time it was stolen, and the suspect dropped the toddler off nearby after realizing the child was in the vehicle. He or she was unharmed, Hards said.

The driver then entered the 210 from an exit ramp and traveled down the freeway in the wrong directions.

Around 3:40 p.m., CHP began receiving numerous reports of a driver heading westbound in eastbound lanes, according to the agency's incident log.

One person told authorities the driver was "doing donuts" and swerving at other cars in an apparent attempt to hit them, the log stated. Another person indicated the driver appeared to "purposely hit another vehicle."

Witnesses estimated the driver hit speeds of upwards of 100 mph, according to the log.

Just after 3:55 p.m., the car was involved in a seven-vehicle wreck near Mills Boulevard, CHP said.

One of the vehicles was struck head-on by the suspect's car, killing the innocent driver, according to Hards. He or she has not yet been identified.

It was not immediately clear how many people were injured in the crashes, or the extent of their injuries. Three to four ambulances were requested.

Sky5 aerial video over the scene showed several cars on the side of the road at various points on the freeway, with wreckage and debris from the crashes strewn about the roadway over a span of at least several hundred feet.

All lanes of the eastbound 210 are expected to be closed until at least 9 p.m., Caltrans said.

KTLA's Matt Phillips contributed to this story.