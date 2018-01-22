2 Men Arrested on Suspicion of Elder Abuse After Woman Found Neglected in Filthy Rancho Cucamonga Home

In a suspected case of elder abuse, two men in their 20s were arrested after deputies found a neglected woman, who could not walk, living in filth in at a Rancho Cucamonga home.

The arrests were made Jan. 18 after a relative called authorities to request a welfare check on a 65-year-old woman living in the 11200 block of Terra Vista Parkway, Rancho Cucamonga Police Department news release states.

Deputies found that the woman could not stand on her own and “was confined to a chair and could barely speak,” according to the release.

The woman, who was not identified, had not been moved from the chair in almost five days. Her appointed caretaker, identified as Brandon Clay Carls, 24, was refusing to care for her, the release said.

A photo from the home shows filthy conditions, and deputies said dog feces were scattered throughout the residence. A search of the home turned up stolen license plates, shaved keys, methamphetamine, and a loaded firearm, the release stated.

The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Carls’ friend, 27-year-old Sebastian Trujillo, was also living in the home and had refused to help the victim, according to the release.

Both were arrested on suspicion of elder abuse and possession of a controlled substance for sale, inmate records show.

Both had outstanding warrants.