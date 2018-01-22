Bags of Pot Seen Falling Off Trailer Along Nebraska Highway and 150 Pounds of Drugs Found

More than 120 pounds of marijuana was discovered after Nebraska State Patrol troopers received reports about the bagged up drugs falling off the back of a trailer hitched to a pick-up truck driving down a highway, local officials said Saturday.
Someone called about seeing pot fall off a Dodge Ram’s trailer at around 3 p.m. Friday, as the vehicle was driving down Interstate 80 near Odessa, Nebraska State Patrol officials said in a news release.
State patrol troopers later seized a total of 122 pounds of “high-grade marijuana” with an estimated street value of $366,000, officials said in a news release.
The driver of the pick-up truck, 48-year-old Charlie Red of Colorado, and the passenger, 29-year-old Damaisy Rodriguez of Florida, were both arrested on charges of possession of more than one pound of marijuana and possession with intent to deliver.
“Today’s hint: if you are carrying over 120 pounds of marijuana, pack it so that it doesn’t fall out while driving down the interstate,” the agency said in a tweet on Saturday.
Photos tweeted by state troopers show what appear to be dozens of plastic bags of marijuana on a metal flatbed trailer, with some of the bags spilled onto the road below.
One Nebraska State Patrol trooper found the vehicle while another trooper found a package, and after inspecting it, determined it was filled with marijuana. The troopers then conducted a search and found a hidden compartment on the undercarriage of the trailer, where they discovered dozens of more packages.
Both men allegedly involved were taken to the Buffalo County Jail.