California U.S. Senators Feinstein, Harris Vote No on Move to Resume Government Spending

California Sens. Dianne Feinstein and Kamala Harris voted no on an effort to end the government shutdown Monday, saying they don’t have the assurances they need that a legislative fix for the so-called Dreamers will happen.

The funding measure, which needed 60 votes and allows the Senate to move forward to reopen the government, passed Monday by a 81-18 vote, signaling the three-day government shutdown will end soon. The House already passed a stop-gap spending bill with nearly party-line support and is expected to quickly bring up the Senate measure and give it final approval.

An agreement to end the shut down came together with an assurance from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell that the Senate will vote on a legislative fix for Dreamers by Feb. 8, the day the stop-gap funding runs out.

A solution to resolve the fate of hundreds of thousands of young immigrants brought to the country illegally as children had been a sticking point in negotiations. The Dreamers were faced with losing deportation protections after President Trump canceled the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.