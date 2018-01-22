DACA Recipients Temporarily Block Disneyland Entrance, Chanting ‘No Dream! No Deal!’

Beneficiaries of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program and their allies temporarily blocked a vehicle entrance to Disneyland on Monday, just as the Senate reached an agreement to end the government shutdown brought on in part by a stalemate over the young immigrants’ future.

Immigrant rights activists right now are blocking #Disneyland entrance on S. Harbor in OC, blocking buses from entering the park. Civil disobedience underway. Protestors want to pressure Congress to pass a clean Dream Act. They chant “No dream. No deal.” pic.twitter.com/lsDZSksuhJ — Cindy Carcamo (@theCindyCarcamo) January 22, 2018

The DACA recipients, commonly called Dreamers, stood in a crosswalk at South Harbor Boulevard around 10 a.m. and blocked buses from entering the Anaheim theme park. The 15 protesters were quickly removed by law enforcement officers and were relocated to a sidewalk, where they held signs and chanted, “No dream! No deal!”

By 10:40 a.m., the protesters had left the area.

“The group is only about 20 people, who have been peaceful. Disneyland is operating as normal today,” Disneyland spokeswoman Suzi Brown said in an email.

