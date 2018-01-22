Driver Who Fatally Struck 69-Year-Old Homeless Woman in Boyle Heights Will Not Face Any Charges: DA

Prosecutors have declined to file charges against a truck driver who is suspected of striking and killing a homeless woman who was well-known in her Boyle Heights neighborhood for performing good deeds.
The Los Angeles County district attorney’s office said it would be too difficult to get a conviction in the hit-and-run death of Cynthia Szukala, 69, who achieved brief notice years ago as the bride in a skid row love story.
An 18-wheel tractor trailer struck Szukala on Dec. 21 in a dark stretch of the 3700 block of Union Pacific Avenue in Boyle Heights. It appears that Szukala was sweeping the area around the small battered RV she shared with her daughter and her daughter’s boyfriend.
A security camera had captured an image of his truck, which detectives released to the public.