DUI Driver Sentenced 15 Years to Life After Killing Mother of 3 in Head-On Collision in Mission Viejo

A man who was driving drunk and got into a head-on collision that killed a mother of three four years ago has been sentenced 15 years to life in prison, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday.

The convicted DUI driver, 51-year-old William Joseph Carroll of Mission Viejo, was found guilty of one count of felony second degree murder by a jury in November. He was driving while drunk when his pick-up truck struck a minivan driven by 36-year-old Ana Martinez on the night of May 7, 2013, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said that two hours after the crash, his blood alcohol content was .23 — about three times the legal limit.

But it wasn’t Carroll’s first time driving under the influence.

He pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor DUI charge in December 2008, over four years before the fatal crash in 2013, and was told at the time that he could be charged with murder if he killed someone while driving drunk.

In the deadly 2013 collision, Carroll made a left turn from El Toro Road onto Santa Margarita Parkway before driving into oncoming traffic, actually traveling southbound in the northbound lanes, prosecutors said.

For about one-third of a mile, he continued driving his Ford 250 truck the wrong way until the vehicle slammed head-on into the Toyota Sienna van being driven by Martinez, authorities said.

Alone inside the van, Martinez died following the crash. The Trabuco Canyon woman is survived by her husband and three children, who are now ages 2, 7, and 15, prosecutors said.

After the crash, Carroll shows signs of intoxication and law enforcement officials discovered his blood alcohol content of .23, prosecutors said.

Carroll turned himself into authorities in New York after he was charged with the crime and taken back to Orange County on Feb. 2, 2014.

At his sentencing on Friday, Martinez’s daughter and mother read victim impact statements before the court, prosecutors said.