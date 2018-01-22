Minnie Mouse Gets Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame — 40 Years After Mickey Got His

Minnie Mouse got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Monday, marking a milestone for The Walt Disney Company as she joins Mickey Mouse in receiving the honor 40 years after he did.

The beloved character was honored with a ceremony at about 11:30 a.m. attended by pop singer Katy Perry and the chairman and CEO of Walt Disney, Robert A. Iger, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced.

It is the 2,627th star along the iconic walkway in the category of motion pictures and is located on a section of Hollywood Boulevard just outside the El Capitan Theatre.

This year marks the 90th anniversary of Minnie Mouse’s debut in entertainment with her appearance alongside Mickey Mouse in the original Disney classic “Steamboat Willie.” Mickey already got a star for the 50th anniversary of that animation film in 1978.

“In true Hollywood fashion, she delivered a truly memorable performance but Mickey got all the credit,” Iger said during Monday’s ceremony.

And while she’s famous for “playing the damsel in distress,” Iger said, “the truth is Minnie can hold her own in any situation.”

Dressed in a red and white polka dot dress and floppy hat matching Minnie’s signature look, Perry took the stage alongside Minnie to describe her first memories of the Disney character.

Describing a scene of “pastel walls” with “the smell of baby powder” in the air, she said she first noticed the Disney character on her baby diapers — a moment that led to her “lifelong devotion” to Minnie, she said.

“The definition of icon may fluctuate through the ages, but there are some undeniably special characters who are iconic, and I can’t think of anyone who embodies that more than my dear friend, Minerva Mouse,” Perry said.

A number of other fictional Disney characters have already received the Walk of Fame honor, including Tinker Bell, Donald Duck, Winnie the Pooh, Kermit the Frog and Snow White.