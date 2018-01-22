Missing 13-Year-Old Girl Found Dead Near Park in Mission Viejo: OCSD

A 13-year-old girl was found dead in Mission Viejo on Monday less than 24 hours after she went missing, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

Emma Pangelinan’s body was located by a civilian around noon amid heavy brush near Pinecrest Park, located at 21310 Pinecrest, the department confirmed Monday evening.

It was not immediately known how she died, but the Sheriff’s Department indicated the girl’s death did not appear suspicious. The Orange County coroner’s office will conduct an autopsy as part of the investigation.

Pangelinan was last seen around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, the department said Monday morning. She was considered “at risk” and authorities were working to locate the teen and reunite her with relatives.

No additional details were immediately released.

