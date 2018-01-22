Schwarzenegger Slams Trump Over Plan to Expand Offshore Oil Drilling: ‘If You Want to Drill, Do it Off Mar-a-Lago’

Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger on Monday blasted President Trump’s move to allow increased offshore drilling , saying he ought to drill in the waters off his Palm Beach resort rather than California.

“Don’t touch California. If you want to drill, do it off Mar-a-Lago,” Schwarzenegger tweeted. “Or better yet, look to the future, follow CA’s lead & go green and we can all breathe easier. The US’s largest economy is nearly 50% renewable. #ProtectThePacific”

“Our fishing, tourism, and recreation industries employ hundreds of thousands of great people. Our coasts are an economic gold mine. Do not put them at risk,” Schwarzenegger added in a second tweet.

