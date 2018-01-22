Skydiver Dies After Landing on Roof of Perris Home: Fire Department

A skydiver has died after landing on the roof of a home in Perris, authorities said Monday.

Firefighters were called to the home in the 200 block of Caldera Street just before 3 p.m.

The first arriving engine company reported the patient was on the roof of a home. Within about half an hour, firefighters confirmed the person had died.

A witness who lives near the Caldera Street home told KTLA that the skydiver’s parachute was never deployed and did not open. The witness said he had called paramedics.

No other information was immediately available and the Sheriff’s Department was handling the investigation, according it the Riverside County Fire Department.

Perris is the site of Skydive Perris, which operates at Perris Valley Airport. The Caldera Street home is less than 2 miles from the airport.

KTLA reached out to the Federal Aviation Administration, which investigates parachute malfunctions, but the agency is not responding due to the federal government shutdown, according to an automated email reply.

More than 20 people have died in skydiving-related incidents at the Perris facility since 2000, according to the Riverside Press-Enterprise.