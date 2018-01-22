Surveillance Video Shows Compton Shooting That Killed 3-Year-Old Boy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Surveillance video released on Monday captured a shooting in Compton that left a 3-year-old boy dead.

Deputies have confirmed that the shooting, which happened around 7:45 p.m. Saturday, was gang-related.

The footage, taken outside Nate's Liquor on the 2800 block of West Alondra Boulevard, shows a man walk out of the store and approach a white vehicle. He then pulls out a gun and opens fire at another car, a dark-colored sedan.

The male driver of the dark-colored sedan produces a gun and fires back at the white car, where authorities said a toddler in a car seat was struck by a bullet. The windows of that vehicle appear tinted in the video, so it's unclear whether the shooter knew there was a child, investigators said.

The 3-year-old's mother was driving the white car away from the scene when she and the man noticed that the boy in the backseat was bleeding, according to investigators. The couple pulled over at a parking lot of a restaurant about a mile and a half away, where responding officers were called. Authorities said they took the child and rushed him to UCLA Medical Center.

The boy, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the hospital, officials said.

Deputies said they have identified the suspected shooter and were working on facilitating an arrest.

33.895849 -118.220071