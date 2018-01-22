Suspect Turns Self in After Compton Gang Shooting That Killed 3-Year-Old

A man suspected of being the gunman in an apparent gang-related shooting that left a 3-year-old dead in Compton has turned himself in.

The suspect, 29-year-old Dwayne Christopher Ward, went to the East Los Angeles sheriff’s station to surrender on Monday afternoon, authorities said.

The shooting occurred about 7:45 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20, in the parking lot of a liquor store in the 2800 block of Alondra Boulevard.

Two men got into an argument and one opened fire on the other’s car, authorities have said. A 3-year-old boy inside the car was struck, but the targeted man and his girlfriend, who was behind the wheel, didn’t realize that until after they pulled away.

The couple drove to a Mexican restaurant in Carson and someone called 911; the child was rushed to a hospital by responding deputies but was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

Surveillance video of the incident appears to show the man who was targeted had actually fired first, apparently prompting the return gunfire that struck the child.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said Sunday investigators had identified the suspected shooter and were working with his family and lawyer to facilitate his surrender.

Ward has a criminal record and is currently on parole, sources told KTLA. He is being held without bail.

Compton Mayor Aja Brown applauded those who came forward to identify the shooter.

“This is the first step in delivering justice to the effected families during this difficult time of mourning,” Brown said in a statement.